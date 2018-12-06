CEC LAHDC Leh seeks divisional status for Ladakh region

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: CEC, LAHDC Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday demanded divisional status for Ladakh region.

Briefing media persons here, Namgyal said that the demand of granting divisional status for Ladakh region has been taken up with the Governor and his Advisors and memorandums were also submitted in this regard.

“LAHDC Leh delegation held a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik to reiterate the demand of the people of Ladakh for Union Territory status for Ladakh region,” he said.

“We have not diluted our demand for a UT status to Ladakh. We will continue to fight for it till our last breath. In the general house of the Council, we unanimously passed a resolution to demand a divisional status to Ladakh to have a better administrative set-up in the region. Like Kashmir and Jammu divisions, we will have our own separate identity in the form of Ladakh division,” Namgyal said.

“Carving out a separate division for Ladakh would in no case dilute the demand of the people of the region for UT,” he said.

“Ladakh is distinct from Kashmir in all respects culturally, ethnically, linguistically and geographically. Ladakh remains cut off from rest of the country for more than six months in a year. Besides, Ladakh occupies 70 per cent geographical area of whole of J&K. Ladakh deserves special attention and treatment in infrastructural development as it borders with two unfriendly countries. It will provide space for promotion of its rich language, script and to preserve, promote the unique art and cultural heritage of Ladakh,” he added.

“The major demands projected by the delegation included a UT status to Ladakh, restoration of the post of executive councillor in the Leh Council, opening of the Kailash Mansarovar route from Ladakh, inclusion of Bhoti language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and setting up of medical college,” Namgyal added.