CEC LAHDC Leh led delegation calls on PM

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: A delegation led by newly-appointed Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Leh, Dorjay Motup called on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

A delegation comprising MP Ladakh Thupstan Chhewang, Executive Councillors Tsering Wangdus, Executive Councillor Gyal P Wangyal and Vice Chairman Bakula Rinpoche Centenary Committee, Morup Namgyal met Prime Minister and discussed various issues.

During the meeting, the delegation raised many issues including rationalisation of aviation system, expansion of Civil Airport Terminal Building, pathetic condition of telecommunication, preferential treatment to Cooperative Marketing Societies in award of contracts for supply of vegetables, fruits, milk, etc to the army, road upgradation, construction of multipurpose tunnel through Khardongla Pass, all weather road across Parang La, taming of Siachen River, early start of work on PMDP projects in the region, establishment of medical college, 220 KV Transmission Line from Srinagar to Leh, etc.

The Ladakhi leaders also requested the Prime Minister to visit Ladakh as the Chief Guest for the concluding ceremony of centenary celebration of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche which is scheduled to be held in the month of May.