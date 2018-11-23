CEC LAHDC Leh calls on Guv, seeks resumption of traffic on Sgr-Gumri Road

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in a letter addressed to Satya Pal Malik, Governor Jammu and Kashmir requested for his immediate intervention for resumption of traffic on Srinagar- Sonamag -Gumri (SSG) Road.

In a telephonic conversation with Governor, Namgyal apprised him about the sudden closure of vital SSG Road for traffic by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir with effect from November 22, 2018 on the report of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal.

He said that due to frequent blockage of Zojila Pass in the recent past, the stocking of essential commodities for winter months is yet to achieve, besides critical shortage of some of essential commodities in the district. Good numbers of vehicles are also stranded on either side of the Zojila Pass, he said.

“Same critical situation of shortage of essential commodities is also reported from Kargil District. Moreover, army convey are allowed to move on SSG road as per report,” Namgyal said.

The letter further reads that the vital Srinagar- Sonamag -Gumri Road holds immense importance for the inhabitants of Ladakh region and is the life line for this part of our State and country. Its sudden closure has put our arrangements for survivability during the winters in disarray and requested Governor to accommodate the interest of Leh and Kargil District in future while taking a call on the closure of this vital life line road for the people of Ladakh.