CEC LAHDC Leh calls on Advisor Ganai

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday called on the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai here.

The CEC was accompanied by Deputy Chairman LAHDC Gyal P Wangyal, Executive Councilors Tsering Sandup, Mumtaz Hussain and Phunchok Stazin.

During the meeting, the CEC raised many issues including non-functioning of Milk Pasteurization Plant and issues related to Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in the region.

The CEC also apprised the Advisor about filling up of vacant posts in various departments, creation of Bodhi teacher posts in the region and development of tourist infrastructure to attract more tourists. The Advisor sought details regarding tourist arrivals in the region. It was informed that over three lakh tourists visited Leh this year and more adventure lovers, including foreigners are expected to visit the region this winter season.

The Advisor referred to the immense potential for adventure tourism in Ladakh and stressed on promoting the region as global adventure tourism destination.

The Advisor asked Secretary Tourism to step up efforts to promote Ladakh alongside Kashmir and Jammu as a safe tourist destination.

The Advisor assured to take up all the issues raised by the CEC with the concerned state level departments for considering these on priority.