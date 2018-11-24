CEC Kargil stresses on resumption of traffic on Srinagar-Kargil Road

Share Share 0 Share 0

KARGIL: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan in a high-level meeting on Friday underlined the need to resume traffic on the Srinagar-Kargil Road keeping in view the acute shortage of essential commodities in the district.

The CEC in a communication to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has stated that the highway is reported to be clear after the recent snow clearance operations and 100 light and heavy vehicles are stranded on both sides of Zojila.

Feroz Khan said that the District Administration has deployed men and machinery of Mechanical Division Kargil to assist in the smooth regulation of traffic and the same cooperation needs to be done by the Ganderbal Administration as well.

Meanwhile, the CEC convened an important meeting of the concerned officers at the Council Secretariat here today in light of the notification issued by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir regarding the closure of Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road (Zojila Pass) for all types of vehicular traffic with effect from 22nd of November, 2018 till further notice.

Executive Councillor for R&B and Information Nassir Hussain Munshi, Executive Councillor for Tourism PunchoqTashi, Executive Councillor for Health Zakir Hussain, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, Kargil Vikas Kundal, Superintendent of Police Kargil Dr Vinod Kumar, Commander 762 BRTF Project Vijayak, SE Mechanical, Kargil, Assistant Director FCS&CA, Depot Manager Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Kargil besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The CEC and the Executive Councilors while highlighting the shortage of essential commodities in the district in general and Kargil town, in particular, said that the Srinagar-Kargil Road needs to be resumed for vehicular traffic without delay.

It was given out in the meeting that 100 trucks carrying essential items like Kerosene and high speed diesel (HSD) are still in transit, the road is clear and traffic could be resumed.

The CEC said that the Merchant Association Kargil has approached the LAHDC, Kargil and District Administration about the shortage of essential commodities and there is every apprehension of hue and cry among the general public if necessary, steps for resumption of traffic on the highway are not taken in the right earnest.

Meanwhile, Commander 762 BRTF Vijayak agreed in principle to keep the road clear up to their jurisdiction Zero Point and also assured to maintain the slippery portion till India Gate in case need arises.

The CEC directed the Deputy Commissioner Kargil to maintain close liaison and coordination with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DC Ganderbal, SSP Ganderbal and SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir for smooth operation of Traffic on the Srinagar Kargil Road.

Meanwhile, Superinten-dent of Police Kargil was directed to ensure the deployment of police personnel on the road stretch from Zero Point up to India Gate to assist in regulation of traffic smoothly.

The CEC instructed the SE Mechanical Kargil to keep two JCBs and four trippers loaded with dry soil to spread on the icy portions of the road stretch to avoid skidding of vehicles on the highway. He was further directed to deploy a crane independently at the road stretches to assist the vehicular movement smoothly.

Feroz Ahmad Khan urged the BSNL authorities to keep the mobile tower at Baltal in complete operation during the movement of traffic at Zojila Pass.

The Assistant Director FCS&CA Kargil and Depot Manager IOC Kargil were directed to keep the oil tankers in readiness, which are in transit to move towards Kargil at the earliest.

Assistant Director FCS&CA was further directed to get a list of local trucks from Merchant association Kargil to proceed towards Srinagar for getting essential commodities.

Meanwhile, Feroz Ahmad Khan urged Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to take up the matter for resumption of traffic on the highway with Chief Engineer Beacon, DC Ganderbal and SSP Ganderbal so that the Srinagar- Kargil road remains open for traffic till its closure due to heavy snowfall.