CEC Kargil reviews snow clearance works, availability of essentials

KARGIL: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan took stock of snow clearance operations and availability of essential commodities in the district in view of recent fresh snowfall. Executive Councillor for Works Aga Syed Abbass Razvi, Executive Councillor for Agriculture and Health Muhammad Ali Chandan, Executive Engineers from Power Deptt, Executive Officer Municipal Committee (MC) Kargil, engineers of STD and Mechanical, BRTF Vijayak besides other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The CEC issued instructions to all concerned Departments to ensure prompt redressal of concerns and issues faced by people besides providing them uninterrupted services post fresh snowfall.

The CEC impressed on the officers concerned to lay immediate focus in the aftermath of snowfall like restoration of power supply, inter and intra district road connectivity, drinking water-supply, traffic management, operationalisation of heating system in hospitals besides ensuring adequate stock of ration, LPG and kerosene at ration stores.

The CEC instructed the engineers of Mechanical Division Kargil to speed up clearance works on Kargil Zanskar highway so that the highway is thrown open for vehicular traffic at the earliest.