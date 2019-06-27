CEC Kargil calls on FC Finance, Secretary Higher Education

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan on Thursday called on Financial Commissioner, Finance Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvez Rohella here during which a host of issues were discussed.

The CEC met Dr Mehta and raised several issues including the grant of 10% Special Duty Allowance (SDA) in favour of the employees of Ladakh region, release of the wages of casual labourers pending since 2017 and sanction of funds for completion of the incomplete works of Council Secretariat Kargil under languishing project. The FC Finance said that proposal for grant of 10% SDA in favour of the employees of Ladakh region has already reached the Finance Department from Ladakh Affairs Department recently and is under the active consideration of the Government.

Responding to the issue of funds for Council Secretariat infrastructure, the FC Finance said that he will ask the Commissioner Secretary Ladakh Affairs to put up the issue in the next meeting. Later, the CEC also met the Secretary Higher Education and reiterated the demand for establishment of Government Degree College at Sankoo besides Women’s College and Professional College in Kargil.

The CEC also expressed concern over the slow pace of ongoing work on the construction of Degree College Drass and sought the intervention of Secretary Higher Education in the matter.

The Secretary Higher Education informed the CEC that establishment of Government Degree College at Sankoo, Women’s College and Professional College in Kargil would be given due consideration.