CEC inaugurates coaching classes for IAS, KAS examinations

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan on Tuesday formally inaugurated coaching classes for IAS, KAS and allied examinations through the Centre for Competitive Exam, Guidance and Counselling at a function organized here.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Registrar Cluster University of Ladakh Imteeaz Kacho, Chief Education Officer Kargil Nazir Ahmed Wani besides other concerned officers were present. The six months course is being run by the Centre for Competitive Exam, Guidance and Counselling which is an initiative of the District Administration Kargil and SCPC Government Degree College Kargil.

The CEC while appreciating the team of District Administration and Degree College Kargil particularly the DC Kargil for having kick started such first ever of its kind initiative in the district expressed hope that the course will help fruitful in providing the right platform and guidance for the young aspirants of competitive exams to pursue well planned and systematic preparation. Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, while stressing on the participants to understand their hidden potential, urged them to strive hard to orient it in a positive direction so as to achieve positive goals in life.

Meanwhile, KAS officers including the Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor Registrar Cluster University of Ladakh Imteeaz Kacho, Chief Accounts Officer District Fund Office Kargil Iftikhar Hussain, Accounts Officer to DC Ajaz Ahmed also spoke on the occasion and shared their experiences with the participants.