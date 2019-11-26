CEC, Dy Chairman LAHDC visit upper Siachen villages

State Times News

LEH: Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal along with Dy Chairman, LAHDC Leh Tsering Sandup visited villages of upper Siachen belt here on Monday and took stock of implementation and progress of various ongoing development projects.

Councilor Deskit Tsering Wangchuk, Councilor Hunder Kunzang Lotus, Sub-divisional level officers and engineers also accompanied the CEC.

People of the area demanded improvement of telecommunication system, water supply scheme, construction of protection bunds along Siachen river and regular power facility.

The CEC, while addressing people, assured them that all their development aspirations would be fulfilled. He said that there would be no funding problem after formation of UT Ladakh and urged people to suggest more futuristic projects for fulfilling their genuine needs. The CEC said that LAHDC is very much cautious in devising projects based on regional needs and assured people that all their genuine requirements shall be reflected in coming action plans.

Deputy Chairman, Tsering Sandup also spoke on the occasion and extended greetings to people for opening of Siachen for tourism. With this initiative, a new avenue of development has opened for people of upper Siachen belt, he added, and urged them to get fully prepared for availing benefits from tourism sector. LAHDC will extend all out support to people for skill upgradation for handling tourists besides providing assistance for infrastructure development, he added.

On the occasion, a colourful cultural programme was also presented by locals.