CEC discusses telecom problems with DDG

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal on Thursday discussed various problems being faced by the people of Ladakh related to telecommunication in the region.

DDG Team Cell, J&K Department of Telecommunications, Sunil Purohit was also present in meeting.

Chairman Wangyal apprised DDG in detail about various problems being faced by people of Ladakh due to poor telecommunication facilities especially in rural and far-flung villages of Ladakh. He said that the communication in various cut-off villages is badly affected due to nonfunctioning of DSPTs since months and requested for addressing the issue at the earliest.

CEC Wangyal and Deputy Chairman Sandup requested the DDG to issue strict instruction to mobile service providers for taking members of Hill Council into confidence while erecting mobile towers, so that maximum area can be covered under mobile network.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chairman Tsering Sandup, Executive Councillor for Education Konchok Stanzin, Director ITS Kailash Meena along with representatives of Telecom service providers BSNL and JIO.