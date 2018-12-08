Share Share 0 Share

As Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition-led by the Congress party spar over each other’s handling of the situation. There seems to be a huge disparity between the number of terror incidents under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule and the predecessor United Progressive Alliance (UPA). There were 1,094 terror-related incidents under the NDA regime (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017), while under the UPA Government, the figure was 1,218 from 2010 to 2013. Official figures further reveal that more terrorists were killed by the security forces during the BJP’s tenure than under the UPA. As many as 580 terrorists were gunned down under the BJP-led government, while 471 were killed when the Congress-led alliance was in power. Congress has been seeking an explanation from BJP-led government for its “failure” to control the violations and terrorism from across the border. The Congress has been hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that his “directionless” and “inconsistent” foreign and defence policies have led to a quantum jump in cases of terror and ceasefire violations. Targeting the Prime Minister on the issue of national security, the Congress demanded answers from him on questions he had posed to the then UPA government ahead of 2014 elections. Critics say that the Modi government is responsible for keeping the border hot. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has often said that if Pakistan fires once, India will fire back a dozen times. These violations led to a large number of casualties too. In the Manmohan Singh government, between 2010 and 2013, only four civilians were killed and 31 were injured in ceasefire violations. But after the Modi government took over, these numbers escalated almost 13 times. As many as 55 civilians were killed and 334 injured from 2014 end of this year. The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003. In fact the ceasefire violations are indirect war. India and Pakistan have not fought each other openly since the 1999 Kargil conflict and have oscillated between military tension and peace talks, but the growing number of violations since 2013 threaten to push the countries back to the dangerous posturing of the late 1990s.