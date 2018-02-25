Ceasefire violation in Rajouri: Pak targets Indian posts in Uri; 8,000 civilians shifted to safer areas

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Muhammad Mukaram

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: For the second consecutive day, Pakistan troops again violated the ceasefire violation along Line of Control(LoC) in Uri sector, prompting Indian soldiers to retaliate. However, the administration has issued the high alert and evacuated all the border residents in order to avoid causalities.

In the wee hours on Saturday, Pakistan Army started indiscriminate firing in the Hajipeer area of Uri sector in Baramulla district.

Soon after the Pakistan troops started indiscriminate firing, Sub District Magistrate(SDM), Uri, Sagar Diofode said the administration has issued high alert in the nearby areas.

“In order to avoid any civilian causality, all the residents have been evacuated safely. At least eight villages fall in the area and almost 8000 people have been shifted to safer places in which 700 have taken shelter in government girls school in Uri,” Doifode told STATE TIMES.

He further added that high alert have been also issued to NHPC, who are also operating two major power projects there, by adding that he said, “We are fully prepared for any untoward situation.”

However, eight villages including Silikote, Balkote, Tilawari, Churanda and Batgarha, Sohra and Hatlanga, along Zero Line in Uri at LoC are badly affected by the ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Pertinently, 56, Ali Mohd, resident of Silikote close to LoC while talking to STATE TIMES said that, “I was on the shop, suddenly indiscriminate firing started, I locked off my small general store shop and rushed towards my home, close to my shop. After some time Ambulances came in our area with government officials and took us in safer place,” Ali told STATE TIMES from government school, where he along with his family was shifted.

Officials said that there is no report of any loss of life in Uri but some houses have been damaged whose assessment is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, National Conference Working President, Omar Abdullah expressed serious concern over the continued heavy cross-LoC shelling in Uri and sought immediate measures to be taken by the administration to ensure the safety of civilians in the area.

Expressing solidarity with the civilians who are facing a dangerous, precarious situation due to heavy and unabated cross-LoC shelling, Omar Abdullah said the State Government should ensure their safety at all costs.

Senior NC leader and MLA Uri, Muhammad Shafi Uri also lashed out at the administration for not taking any measures to evacuate the locals to safe shelters and safer areas. He said there were apprehensions that any further escalation in shelling could lead to serious loss of life and property in Uri.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire firing mortar shells and small arms from across the border in the Lam area of the Nowshera sector around 6.15 pm , a police official said.

He said Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for 15 minutes. There was no casualty reported in the Pakistani firing, the official said.