Ceasefire violation in Mendhar

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Today unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Mendhar sector, District Poonch(J&K) was reported from 12:30 pm to 01:15 pm. Indian Army is retaliated befittingly. More details are awaited.
