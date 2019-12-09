Ceasefire violation by Pak in Shahpur Sector of Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU/POONCH: Today at about 03:45 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur sector in District Poonch (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
