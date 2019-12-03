Ceasefire violation by Pak in Shahpur & Kirni Sectors in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU / POONCH: Today at about 02:30 pm Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of Small arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Shahpur & Kirni sectors in District Poonch(J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
