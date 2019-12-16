Ceasefire violation by Pak in Krishna Ghati Sector

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU/POONCH: Today at about 09:45 am hours Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of Small arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in District Poonch(J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
