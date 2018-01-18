Ceasefire violation: BSF jawan martyred

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A BSF jawan was martyred in fresh ceasefire violation along the International border in R S Pura sector late Wednesday night. Till last reports came in, heavy exchange of fire was going on in the area.

According to official sources, “Four to five border posts were targeted by the Pak rangers in R S Pura sector. In heavy exchange of fire, a BSF jawan attained martyrdom in R S Pura sector”. BSF jawans deployed on the border have been kept in a state of high alert to prevent any major infiltration bid from the Pakistani side, official sources said.