CDPO visits Anganwari Centres

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Naseer Ahmed on the directions of DC Rajouri visited number of Anganwari Centers in Nowshera area and asked the workers and supervisors to increase the enrolment of the children.

He said that committees will be constituted at Panchayat level for the welfare of children at Nursery stage. In these committees, five members will be from Panchayat while three members from the department. He asked the Sarpanchs to cooperate with the department in this exercise.