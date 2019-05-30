CDPO visits Anganwari Centres

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Naseer Ahmed on the directions of DC Rajouri visited number of Anganwari Centers in Nowshera area and asked the workers and supervisors to increase the enrolment of the children. He said that committees will be constituted at Panchayat level for the welfare of children at Nursery stage. In these committees, five members will be from Panchayat while three members from the department. He asked the Sarpanchs to cooperate with the department in this exercise.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper