CCTU mourns demise of trade union leader

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee of Trade Unions (CCTU) mourned the demise of Sukomal Sen, veteran trade union leader and Senior Vice Chairman of All India State Government Employees Federation.

The participants observed two minutes silence and prayed to God for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear with this irreparable loss.

In this connection, a condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of Rakesh Padha, Vice President JKCCTU which was attended by Gurmeet Singh General Secretary, Surinder Sharma, Arvinderpal Singh, Ajay Sharma, Ram Kumar Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Sanjay Gupta and Surinder Kumar.