CCI team visits drug de-addiction centre

JAMMU: CCI President, Rakesh Gupta accompanied with his office bearers visited drug de-addiction centre here on Friday. The sole purpose of the visit was to fulfill CCI’s pledge to fight menace of drugs as a part of social corporate responsibility.

Rajesh Gupta, Senior Vice President, Manish Gupta, Secretary General and Ashu Gupta Treasurer also accompanied the CCI President. The occasion was graced by Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu.

On the occasion, the members of CCI, who had contributed monetarily for purchase of Air Conditioners, LED TVs and Audio System for Drug De-Addiction Centre were also present, which included Charanjit Singh and Yashpal Singh. Dr Sunniya Wani had also contributed a substantial amount from her salary during the drug de-addiction function held at Chamber House in recent past.

Gupta thanked IGP Jammu for his visit and congratulated him for getting a huge chunk of land allotted for Drug De-addiction centre in the heart of city.