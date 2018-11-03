CCI for high level enquiry in Kishtwar killings

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu, Rakesh Gupta condemned cowardly act of killing civilians in the Kishtwar Town yesterday by the terrorist.

Conveying his condolences to the families of the deceased Anil Parihar and Ajit Parihar, Gupta appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to order the high level enquiry into the incident where the killing took place in the heart of Kishtwar Town and also order a massive operation to track down the killers.

Talking to reporters, JCCI President warned the administration that the killing of civilians would not be tolerated irrespective of caste, creed or religion and advised them to gear up the security network.

He also appealed to people across the State to be vigilant and not fall prey to the ugly designs of disruptive forces as terrorism was not in anybody’s interest.

He further appealed to all the people to maintain communal harmony and unitedly stand up against such cowardly killings.

The other office bearers of JCCI present in the press conference include Rajesh Gupta, Sr. Vice President, Rajeev Gupta, Jr. Vice President and Ashu Gupta, Treasurer.