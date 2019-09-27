CCI for extending time limit to file IT returns upto March 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu, urged the Union Finance Minister to extend time limit for filing Income Tax Returns 2008-19 in the State of J&K upto March 2020.

In this connection, CCI Jammu has sent a communiqué to the Union Finance Minister, Nirmla Sitharaman for extension of time limit to file Income Tax Returns 2008-19.

The communication reads as, “We take this opportunity to thank your goodself for extending due dates of filling Income Tax Returns and Tax Audit Reports of Assesses whose accounts are required to be Audited till 31st October 2019 Pan India. However, no exemption has been extended to the State of J&K as requested by us in our earlier communication to your office.

Please note that the Internet connectivity was snapped in the State on August 5, 2019 and still continue to remain so. We most humbly request your goodself to extend the due dates for filling of Income Tax Returns for ‘Non Audit Assesses’ whose due date was earlier extended to 31st August. However, we feel that it shall be a tough task for the professionals of our State to file Income Tax Returns and conduct Tax Audit by 31st October as net connectivity may not be resumed because of security concerns. Hence, due date for all categories of Income Tax Returns may please be extended upto March 31, 2020.”