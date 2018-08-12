CCI felicitates DIG Sunil Gupta

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) on Saturday felicitated Sunil Gupta, DIG Baramulla, for his services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 11 years whose services have been placed recently with the Uttar Pradesh Government which is also his home state.

On the occasion, Arun Manhas, ADC Jammu, Rakesh Gupta President CCI along with his team and prominent business people were present. Sunil Gupta, in his address thanked for the cooperation of JCCI and also of the people of J&K. He also wished that peace may come in the State at the earliest.

Rajesh Gupta, Senior Vice President, Rajeev Gupta, Junior Vice President, Manish Gupta, Secretary General and Ashu Gupta, Treasurer were also present.