CCI felicitates DIG Sunil Gupta

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) on Saturday felicitated Sunil Gupta, DIG Baramulla, for his services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 11 years whose services have been placed recently with the Uttar Pradesh Government which is also his home state.
On the occasion, Arun Manhas, ADC Jammu, Rakesh Gupta President CCI along with his team and prominent business people were present. Sunil Gupta, in his address thanked for the cooperation of JCCI and also of the people of J&K. He also wished that peace may come in the State at the earliest.
Rajesh Gupta, Senior Vice President, Rajeev Gupta, Junior Vice President, Manish Gupta, Secretary General and Ashu Gupta, Treasurer were also present.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday
Ekta Kapoor and Ayesha Shroff debate nepotism
Very excited about NTR biopic, says Vidya Balan
Ranveer, Kareena, Alia to star in Karan Johar’s next ‘Takht’
Always had to prove myself at every point: John Abraham
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper