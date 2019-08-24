CCI demands camp offices of Govt departments in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Jammu on Friday asked Governor, Satya Pal Malik to set-up camp offices of various Government departments in the winter capital, as people are facing a lot of hardships due to prevailing law and order situation in the Valley. The CCI President, Rakesh Gupta, in a letter written to Malik requested for opening camp-offices in Jammu, a CCI Spokesman said.

“In wake of prevailing law and order situation and restrictions in Srinagar, not only business community but people at large in Jammu are facing a number of hardships because of accessibility problem and collapse of communication with the Civil Secretariat (the seat of Jammu and Kashmir Government) in Srinagar,” the spokesman said, quoting CCI letter. He said that the letter requested the Governor to issue necessary directions for establishing camp-offices of major Departments like Drug and Food Control, Industries and Revenue Departments in Jammu besides asking heads of these Departments to camp in Jammu for few days every week, so that files could move. “In absence of camp-offices, we fear that many business houses, which are already struggling to survive given the alarming economic situation prevailing in the state, will collapse,” the spokesman added.