CCI blames Pak for killings of non-Kashmiris by terrorists

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Blaming Pakistan for selective killings, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu on Wednesday condemned brutal killing of innocent non-Kashmiri labourers and truckers by terrorists in the Valley. Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Tuesday, while critically wounded sixth labourer succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday in hospital.

Earlier four non-Kashmiri truckers, one fruit merchant and a labourer were killed by terrorists in different terror strikes in South Kashmir.

“Unequivocally, we condemn killing of innocent truckers and labourers, who are maintaining the lifeline for every Kashmiri despite such incidents,” CCI President, Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

Gupta demanded ‘substantial and adequate monetary compensations’ for the Next of Kins (NoKs) of all deceased.

The Chamber President directly blamed Pakistani agencies for ‘selective’ killings and urged all political parties to stand together in interest of the nation.

Blaming ‘rouge neighbour’ Pakistan for the killings, Gupta said that it is aimed at provoking and inflaming communal feelings and bleed the economy of state and the country. “We are for the trade and tourism and not for terrorism,” he said.

The chamber president also welcomed the appointment of first Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and hoped that he would be able to change the ground situation in the new Union territory of J&K. Gupta said he is confident that Murmu would provide good governance by bridging the divide between the common people and administration besides making public servants accountable for their actions.

Gupta also hoped the first Lieutenant Governor of UT will appoint officers of integrity at important positions and stop the practice of untimely transfers which ‘has become an industry in the administration’.

The CCI President also urged the LG to evolve practice of taking all stakeholders on board and avoid unilateral decisions as was being done recently. He also hoped that ‘from 1st November, one nation one tax shall be implemented in letter and spirit without any ifs and buts’.