CCBL organises workshop on GST

JAMMU: The Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd (CCBL), on Friday organised a workshop to update its officers with latest developments in banking and other related fields, in light of Goods and Services Tax (GST), at Bank’s Administrative Office here.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Chairman of Bank, Parveen Sharma in presence of Managing Director, Ashok Goswami and other senior officers of the institution.

In his inaugural remarks, Parveen Sharma said, “CCBL is very particular to update its officers with latest developments in banking and other related fields. The workshop is particularly organised to clarify doubts and know more about latest rules besides other compliance issues pertaining to GST in the State.”

Earlier, Managing Director of the Bank introduced the resource person, Chartered Accountant (CA), Neeraj Goel to the Chairman and participants. “Officers of Bank are requested to avail the benefits from the workshop and clear their doubts on issues related to GST,” Ashok Goswami said.

During the workshop, the CCBL officers interacted with Neeraj Goel on various issues related to tax compliance. Chief Manager, Rajeev Dogra; Manager Statistics, Sanjeev Kumar and Manager IT, Sat Parkash Gupta were also present on the occasion.