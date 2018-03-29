CBSE paper leak: Govt promises foolproof system

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said a new foolproof system would be in place from Monday for CBSE board exams following reports that the CBSE Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers had been leaked.

His comments came after the CBSE decided to re-conduct the two exams following fresh reports in social media that the class 10 paper had been leaked.

Javadekar said an internal probe was initiated into reports claiming that the papers were leaked. The minister said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the developments.

It seems some kind of gang is behind this and is doing it deliberately. A special team is already probing the matter and the guilty will not spared, he told reporters as he faced a barrage of questions about the repeated leaks.

On Monday, panic had stuck students following claims on Whatsapp that the class 12 economics paper has been leaked, though CBSE had denied it. On March 15, the social media was abuzz with reports that the class 12 accountancy paper had been leaked.

We will ensure no injustice is caused. I just want to tell the parents and children that it is extremely unfortunate that this incident(s) happened, Javadekar said.

The government will, with the help of technology, put in place a system which is so foolproof that there is no leak. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed in the examination centres, he said.

The minister, however, did not elaborate on the details of the proposed new system.

Refuting charges against the CBSE, he said it has a solid system in place and conducts 24 exams annually for 1.2 crore students.

But if someone is leaking it or there is some loophole in it and taking that into consideration, a new system will be put in place from Monday which will ensure there is no such leakage, he underlined.

The class 10 mathematics paper was held on Wednesday, while the class 12 economics paper was held on Monday. Sixteen lakh students would have to appear for the class 10 exam and four lakh for the class 12 exam.