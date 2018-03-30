CBSE likely to announce re-exam dates by Monday or Tuesday: Javadekar

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: The CBSE is expected to announce on Monday or Tuesday the next date of re-examination for Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday, in the wake of paper leaks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a circular yesterday, had said that students would have take the re-test for the two subjects.

“The CBSE will declare what will be the next step in couple of days, probably on Monday or Tuesday,” Javadekar told reporters here. The minister termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue unfortunate and said culprits would not go scot-free.

We will not let any culprit go scot-free. The police is on the job and I am very sure, they will nab the culprits as they have done in case of the SSC exam leak case. We have also instituted an internal inquiry, he said.

Javadekar said he could understand the pain, anguish and frustrations of students and parents because we are one with them.

The CBSE has earned a name for conducting good examination and was therefore, assigned the task of conducting medical entrance examination by the Supreme Court, he said.

Javadekar said being a sensible parent, he could not sleep last night.

We must make all efforts to ensure that this exam go really without any breach though culprits may be using newer ways and methods, he said.

He said all efforts would be made to improve the system to face the new challenges posed by the culprits and make it fool proof.

Meanwhile, students in New Delhi took to the streets to protest the CBSE’s decision to hold re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers, even as the Congress demanded that Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and the board chairperson be sacked.

Amid massive protests over the paper leaks issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, going into rhyme, saying “in everything there is leak, the ‘chowkidar’ is weak”.