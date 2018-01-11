CBSE declares dates for class 10, 12 exams

Agency
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the examination dates of Class 10 and 12.
The examination of both class 10 and class 12 will commence on March 5. While the examination of class 10 will end on April 4, the last date of exams for class 12 is April 12.
