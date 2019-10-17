CBSE Cluster XVIII Kho-Kho Tournament concludes at MVIS

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: CBSE Cluster XVIII Kho-Kho Tournament 2019-20 held at MV International School, here concluded on Wednesday.

In the closing ceremony, Zahoor Choudhary, Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Samba, Navtaran Taneja, SDPO Vijaypur and Dalbir Singh, Retd Principal were the Special Guests.

B. S Tirthi, National kho kho Coach and CBSE Observer for the matches, Chairman of the host School, Hira Lal Abrol, Director, Gourav Abrol and Principal, Kundan Lal Dogra were also present.

In all, 200 players (boys and girls) drawn from CBSE schools of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana participated in the event.

Final Results

BOYS under-17: Kamla Nehru Public School, first, Shree Guru Hari Krishan Public School, second and St. Solider Divine Convent School, Amritsar, third. Under-19: Shifaly International School, first and Vishisht Bharti Public School, second and MV International School, third.

GIRLS under-17: St. Solider Elite Convent School, first, Shree Guru Hari Krishan Public School, second and St. Solider Divine Convent School, Jalandhar, third. Under-19: Aadesh International School, first, Vishisht Bharti Public School, second and St. Solider Divine Convent School, third.

Best players of the tournament were Aditya of Shifaly International School (U-19 Boys); Simranjeet Kaur of Aadesh International School (U-19 Girls); Arshvir of Shree Guru Hari Krishan Public School (U-17 Boys) and Lovleen Kaur of Shree Guru Hari Krishan Public School (U-17 Girls).

The guests congratulated students for their spirit of sportsmanship and strive to become good leaders for the future.