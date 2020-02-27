CBI set-up helpline to register complaints against corrupt officials

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued helpline numbers to solicit complaints from people and to create awareness about measures being adopted by the agency to nab corrupt public servants.

According to CBI communique, the people have been asked to contact Telephone Number 0194-2455514 or mobile Number 9419900977 in case any public servant demands bribe for official work.

The communications further read that people can contact concerned officers at Guest House No. 06 near MLA Hostel, MA Road, Srinagar.