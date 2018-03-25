CBI probe in Asifa case is State Govt’s prerogative: Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that handing over of Asifa Murder/Rape Case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is the prerogative of the State Government.

“When there is no transparency, people feel ‘harassed’. Handing over case to the CBI is the prerogative of State Government but what more important is impartial and transparent enquiry,” Dr Singh said here on Saturday.

“By handing over the case to the CBI doesn’t mean that the culprit will be spared or the investigating agency will be biased. Whosoever is the culprit will not be let free and face the punishment, no matters whatever agency is investigating the case,” said the Union Minister.

“Those who are being questioned into the case should be released after hours with an ‘undertaking’ that they will not leave the place without informing the investigating agency,” Dr Singh said.

He said, “nobody should be kept in illegal confinement and this type of method is being adopted across the country for fair investigations into various cases.”

On Nowshera ADC row, Dr Singh said, “We have been told that the State Government is taking the cognisance.”

On announcement of Rs 5 lakh to the martyrs, he said, “Modi government respects the security personnel and on his directions, the CAP of Rs 10,000 on education of children of security personnel, has been removed, which will be paid by the Central Government.”

“I am sure that the State Government will look after the issue of relief/ex-gratia to the security personnel from the State, attaining martyrdom during counter-insurgency operations,” he added.

He also said that India is giving befitting reply to the Pakistan on borders, adding, “It is for the first time in past 50-60 years, under this government, security forces have been given free hand to give strong reply to unprovoked firing by the Pakistan.”