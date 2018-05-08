CBI inquiry in Rassana case demanded

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Youth of Vijaypur organised a rally demanding CBI inquiry in Rassana case on Tuesday. Led by Dipesh Badgal Youth President, a large number of youth and local people of Vijaypur town assembled at Ramgarh Road and move in the shape of rally. They raised slogans demanding CBI inquiry in Rassana case. The rally started from Ramarh road and after passing through Main Bazaar concluded at Vijaypur Chowk.

While talking with media person, Dipesh Badgal said that people demanding CBI inquiry in Rassana case for the last two month but the present government is totally silent on it. Dipesh Mahajan, Udham Singh, Ravi Choudhary, Pankaj Slathia, Abhi Gupta Ishan Mahajan , Sumit Jandial, Udham Rajput, Amir Khan, Rahul Sharma, Pankaj Slathia and Bari Brahmana Youth President Akshay mahajan, Sumit Chander Gupta, Sandeep Gupta, Surjeet Choudhary, Sumit Verma and Hanu Narania were also present.