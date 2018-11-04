CBI heads roll

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Mudslinging between CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana is severe blow to the credibility and reputation of the CBI. Mutual recriminations between Verma and Asthana have forced the Chief Vigilance Commissioner to recommend to the government to send both of them on leave. Right step has been taken by the government to accept the recommendations of the CVC. In government service, insubordination is intolerable. Insubordination invokes punishment. This being the case, it is not understandable as to how the Director and his No.2 were locked in feud. If Verma had found anything wrong with Asthana, would it not have been better for the former to issue notice and seek explanations from the latter without taking the issue to street?

The decision for ordering probe on the allegations made against each other is a well-conceived move. The skeleton has to tumble out. Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi has seen this issue with jaundiced eyes. He has alleged that Verma was sent on leave as he was collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam. If Verma has been sent on leave for collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam, was Asthana sent on leave for opposing Verma’s move to collect the documents? If Verma was not favourable to government, was Asthana doing any favour to government? In that case, is the government foolish to send Asthana also on leave when he was doing ‘favour’ to the government. Rahul Gandhi’s lack of maturity is at display when he expresses his opposition to Verma going on leave and keeps silent on Asthana going on leave. Rahul Gandhi is obsessed with Rafale mania. Fortunately, Gandhi has not said that Modi created ripples between the said two officers so as to send both of them on leave to block the truth on Rafale deal from coming out.

K.V Seetharamaiah,

Via-e-mail.