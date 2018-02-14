CBI gets 2 complaints against Nirav Modi, company about Rs 10,000 cr shady transactions

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The CBI has received two complaints from PNB against billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and a jewellery company about fraudulent transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore, official sources said today.

The agency received the complaints about the transactions detected by the public sector bank late last night, sources said.

The complaints deal with fraudulent transactions reported from the bank’s branches and the amount involved is over Rs 10,000 crore, the sources said.

The allegations are being looked into and future course of action will be decided soon, they said.

The agency has refused to share any further details as it may hamper the investigation.

Agency sources said Modi is already facing a CBI probe on a complaint from the Punjab National Bank. (PTI)