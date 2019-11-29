CBI Court awards 8 years RI, Rs 10 lakh fine to then Sub Postmaster

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Presiding Officer CBI Court Srinagar Mohan Singh Parihar awarded 8 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 10 lakh to former Sub Post Master Ghulam Qadir Lone, son of late Mohammad Yaqoob Lone, resident of Sonarwani, Bandipora who has committed large scale misappropriation of deposits in Post Office Bandipora.

While awarding sentence, Special Judge Anticorruption Court CBI cases Srinagar Mohan Singh Parihar after hearing Special Public Prosecutor Kapil Verma for the CBI observed Section 5(5) of the P.C. Act, 2006, requires the Court to impose fine by taking into consideration the amount or the value of property so acquired. “These provisions need to be applied in letter and spirit in order to make good the loss caused to the State exchequer, in addition to the sentence of imprisonment. The sentence of imprisonment in default of payment of fine in committing offence under the P.C. Act, does not serve any purpose especially where the convict has caused huge loss in lakhs to the Department /Post Office as the accused would prefer to remain in jail for further period in default of payment of fine. The instant case was registered on May 25, 2010 by CBI-ACB Srinagar against the accused and after conducting the investigation, CBI filed the charge-sheet in the court for the prosecution of the accused on May 25, 2011. The accused faced trial for more than seven years. The age of the accused is about 67 years. Therefore, awarding of maximum sentence provided for the offences committed by the accused will not serve the ends of justice and rather the recovery of fine is not only in the interest of justice but rather would serve as deterrence for others, therefore, in view of the aforesaid reasons and keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case and the manner in which the offences have been committed, the accused is awarded sentence for the offence under Section 420 RPC to undergo rigorous imprisonment of three years with fine of Rs. 5000, in default of payment of fine, he shall further undergo simple imprisonment for six months. For the offence under Section 468 RPC, the accused is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of two years with fine of Rs. 5000, in default of payment of fine, he shall further undergo simple imprisonment for six months and for the offence under Section 5 sub-Section (2) read with Section 5(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006, he is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of three years with fine of Rs. 10 lakh. The fine shall be recovered from the estate of accused and should be deposited in the Government Treasury”, the court observed.

According to the prosecution case, the accused during his posting as Sub-Postmaster Post Office Bandipora in the year 2008-2009, dishonestly and fraudulently cheated the Post Office Bandipora and the public at large by way of misappropriating the deposits received in the post office from various private persons for investment in Term Deposit Scheme. The accused used to issue bogus passbooks to the persons who came to him for depositing their money. The accused never made entry in the records of the Posts Office and thereby misappropriated huge amount of public money. The CBI investigated regarding the misappropriation of public money to the tune of Rs. 15,97,600 by the accused from 15 persons for 34 accounts.