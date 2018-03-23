CBI books Jignesh Shah in fresh case

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh case against former MCX MD Jignesh Shah, four former chairpersons of the Forward Market Commission and others for allegedly facilitating nationwide exchange status for the MCX, officials said today.

Searches were carried out at the office of Shah and others in nine locations in Mumbai, Gwalior and Shimla, the officials said.

Six others have also been booked by the agency, they said.

It is alleged that the accused had facilitated Multi Commodity of India Ltd (MCX) in getting Nationwide Multi Commodity Exchange status even though it did not fulfil the stipulated criteria.

Shah is already facing CBI probes in various cases. (PTI)