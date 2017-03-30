CBI books company for alleged Rs 164.99 crore fraud

New Delhi:- CBI has registered a case of cheating and forgery against a Kolkata-based steel product manufacturer for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs 164.99 crore to the State Bank of India.

The case has been registered against Shree Mahalaxi Corporation Limited for allegedly misusing various credit facilities given to it by the Bank.

The FIR alleged that the Directors of the company presented cheques under the credit facility without having any real transactions.

It said the company thus caused a total loss of Rs 164.99 crore and booked two Directors of the company–Gopal Kumar Agarwal and Banwari Lal Agarwal, the company and Chief Manager of State Bank of India, Jyoti Ranjan Kanungo, for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.

Kanungo allegedly abused his official position as Relationship Manager to help the company in committing the fraud, it alleged.

PTI