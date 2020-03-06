CBI arrests Transport Ministry engineers in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a superintendent engineer of the Union Road, Transport and Highways Ministry, and two others for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2.76 lakh in Chennai, officials said on Friday.

R Ellavarason, the superintendent engineer, was nabbed with Divisional Engineer Murugaboopathi and private consultant Ovu Reddy for allegedly receiving the bribe for settlement of bills for a contract to shift utilities, according to the officials.

Ellvarason had allegedly directed Murugaboopathi to use Reddy as conduit for collection of bribe from the contractor, the officials said.

The agency claimed that Murugaboopathi and Reddy collected and paid Rs 2.76 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes to Ellvarason. (PTI)