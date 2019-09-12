CBI arrests MHA officer for offering bribe

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a section officer of the Home Ministry for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to a senior agency officer for influencing a case, officials said.
The agency arrested Dheeraj Singh, a section officer in the ministry, who deals with empanelment of IPS officers, they said.
The agency caught Singh with about Rs 70 lakh in cash, they said. (PTI)
