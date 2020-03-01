CBI arrests IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan, Itrit Hussain Rafiqui in J-K arms licensing case

New
Delhi: The CBI has arrested two former district magistrates of Kupwara — Rajiv
Ranjan, an IAS, and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui– in connection with issuance of
large number of arms licences on the basis of forged documents, officials said
on Sunday.
During
the CBI investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui who had held the
position of district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015,
respectively, had surfaced, they said.
The
agency has taken both the officers into its custody, a CBI spokesperson said.
