CB submits Challan against impersonator

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch (CB), Jammu on Thursday presented Challan against a fraudster Ashwani Bhardwaj, who impersonated as Personal Assistant (PA) to Chief Secretary J&K, before the Court of Sub-Judge, Jammu.

In a case of cunningly impersonating as the staff of Officer not less than the Chief Secretary of J&K, fraudster – Ashwani Bhardwaj, son of Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj, resident of JMC 39, House No. 223 Julakha Mohalla Darbar Garh, Pacca Danga Jammu, cleverly cheated people and even Government employees for duping their money. As soon as the complaint was lodged in Crime Branch, Jammu, cognisance was taken and the imposter was immediately arrested. During the investigation it came to light that the accused has cheated more than 20 persons including government employees. A team of Crime Branch Jammu in a meticulous and well-coordinated way collected relevant evidences and concluded the investigation within two months and presented challan before the Court of law for trial. The case was not only professionally investigated but also the bail application of the accused was twice contested by the Crime Branch, Jammu and put before the Court sufficient records and reasons with which bail was rejected by the Court. The senior officers have appreciated the role of the team for conducting foolproof investigation in a record short period of time.

In this regard case FIR No. 34/2019 under Sections 420 and 170 RPC Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu was registered on June 14, 2019 and after investigation Challan was produced in the aforesaid Court.

The instant case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Director Tourism Kashmir to the effect that the accused, impersonating as PA to Chief Secretary J&K, had made a phone call in the office of Assistant Director Tourism Leh and asked the PA to direct the Assistant Director Tourism Leh to deposit money in the account of the accused as some of their relatives were in Leh and were in need of it. It has been proved during investigation that a transaction of money stands credited in the account of accused in SBI Purani Mandi Jammu. However, during investigation it has surfaced further that the accused has cheated 21 persons more among others on various occasions and duped them of their money as an impersonator.