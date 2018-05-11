CB registers case for insurance fraud

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday received a complaint of one Jatinder Pal Singh, Area Manager, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Jammu, wherein it is stated that one Taveen Ahmad Shah, son of Sakhi Shah, resident of Gundi Syeedian, Kupwara, opted for life insurance policies twice with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance under Policy No’s. 19081564 and 19080946 in January 2015 and the policy bonds were issued by the company on January 7 and 31, 2015, in favour of the insurant.

The complaint further revealed that aforesaid insurance company during the course of its internal investigation has come to know that earlier policy bearing number 12781703 opted for life insurance by the aforesaid insurant on Octpber 21, 2009, and the policy bond was issued on October 30, 2009. The particulars of the insurant reflected in the policy number 12781703 are coinciding with the insurant who opted for life insurance with the said company under policy numbers 19081564 and 19080946 issued in the year 2015.

It is alleged that the claimant of policy number 12781703, Gul Fatima, mother of insurant, had raised a death claim in December 2013 with the company on the ground that death of insurant occurred in a road accident on March 3, 2011, by submitting fake and forged documents like death certificate purported to have been issued by police station Karnah, a death certificate issued by the local Sarpanch thereby extracted an amount of Rs 2 lakh from the company.

It is further alleged that father of the insurant has claimed another claim against the policy numbers 19081564 and 19080946 issued in the 2015 and attempted to dupe the company on the basis of fake and forged documents purported to have been shown as issued by Police Station Banihal and BMO office Banihal in case FIR No. 31/2015 under Sections 279, 337 and 30-4-A RPC Police Station Banihal.

In this manner, the accused was found to have cheated the company fraudulently and extracted an amount of Rs 2 lakh by resorting to the forgery of documents and attempted to draw a bogus claim.

Accordingly, case under FIR No. 15/2018 under Sections 420, 468 and 471 RPC has been registered against accused Taveen Ahmad Shah, son of Sakhi Shah, resident of Gundi Sayeedian, Kupwara.