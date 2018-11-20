CB registers case against fraudsters for providing fake appointment letter, visa

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday registered a case against a fraudster and his associate for duping a candidate in Srinagar by providing him a fake Canadian appointment letter, visa and other documents in lieu of money.

According to the details, Crime Branch Kashmir had received an application from Naseer Ahmed Qazi resident of Rathpora Eidgah Srinagar, stating therein that one Fayaz Ahmed Dar and Chandan Singh Rajput resident of Chandan Villa, New Shimla, Phase 3, Near BSC Sector-3, Plot No.45 who projected themselves as job providers abroad to the aspirants and induced the applicant to pay an amount of Rs. 6 lakh for providing him a job in Canada. They provided a job letter and other related documents which on verification turned to be fake and forged, thereby deceived the applicant and grabbed his hard-earned money.

Subsequently, a preliminary enquiry into the matter was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir, which revealed that the suspect Fayaz Ahmed Dar assured the applicant that he will arrange a job for him in Canada. The applicant was induced to pay an amount of Rs. 25,000 as processing fee which he deposited in account maintained and operated in the name of Chandan Singh Rajput resident of Chandan Villa, New Shimla, Phase 3, Near BSC Sector-3 at SBI Branch Shimla (HP). After that the applicant deposited Rs 50,000, Rs 25000 and Rs 20,000 in the account number maintained and operated in the name of Fayaz Ahmed Dar in J&K Bank Branch Narbal Budgam, and later the complainant again deposited Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh, and Rs. 20,000 in account number 2016796291 of suspect Chandan Singh. The applicant was provided visa, Identity Card, employment agreement through mail and courier. The visa document provided to the complainant was verified from Canadian Embassy, but it was reported that the said visa is not genuine. The accused thereby cheated the applicant and grabbed his hard-earned money in a fraudulent and dishonest manner.