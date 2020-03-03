CB produces Challan against two persons in fake driving license case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu (CBJ) on Monday presented Challan against two persons in fake driving license case.

Crime Branch Jammu produced charge-sheet against accused Nand Kumar, son of Joun Mal, resident of Mari, Pouni District Reasi presently serving as constable in IRP 3rd Bn and Amarjeet Singh, son of Gurbachan Singh, resident of 140, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu for the charges of cheating and fraud with criminal conspiracy. A written complaint was lodged by Devinder Kumar, son of Birbal, resident of Dub Pouni, Reasi wherein he alleged that Ct Nand Kumar had fraudulently obtained a driving license from the office of ARTO, Rajouri and had managed his appointment in the Police Department by getting the additional marks on account of the aforesaid driving license during recruitment process.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Crime Branch Jammu registered a Criminal case FIR No. 42/16 under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC. During the investigation documentary/oral evidences were collected and charges of cheating & fraud with criminal conspiracy against the above said accused persons were established. The charge-sheet was produced in the Court of Railway Magistrate Jammu for judicial determination. Accused Amarjeet Singh died during the investigation.