CB produces Challan against fraudster

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday produced Challan against a fraudster, who was involved in Rs 10.57 lakh scandal. The fraudster was involved in a case registered vide FIR No 8/17 under Sections 419,420 and 406/RPC Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu.

As per reports, a team of Crime Branch Jammu arrested the accused Showkat Ahmad Lone alias Dr Faizan Shah alias Basit Shah, son of Mohammad Ramzan Lone, resident of Batwina, Tehsil Lar, District Ganderbal from Mangaluru, Karnataka. The accused, impersonating as Dr Faizan Shah, duped the complainant after inducing him that he (accused) enjoyed close relations in the high corridors of power and hence can arrange government jobs for their kin and accordingly, took an amount of Rs 10,57,000 for the purpose from the complainant.

The allegations against the accused were prima facie substantiated during the preliminary enquiry and the instant case was registered in this regard. During investigation the involvement of accused in the case was found but he went underground. The accused kept on changing his names as well as hideouts, but was finally arrested from Mangaluru, Karnataka.

After further investigation, the Challan was produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Jammu today.

Besides it, the accused has also impersonated as Director (WHO) World Health Organisation and a separate case vide FIR No 56/19 has been lodged in this regard against accused in Police Station Barkhe, Mangaluru, Karnataka.