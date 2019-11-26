CB organises refresher course for photographers

State Times News

JAMMU: Shailender Singh, SSP Crime Branch, Jammu on Monday inaugurated refresher course for photographers of Photo Section of Crime Branch, Jammu. Speaking during the inaugural function, Singh said, “Refresher course is being held for the first time in Crime Branch, Jammu departmentally to raise professional standards of photo section besides inculcating confidence among new photographers.”

He further informed that the two-week course will be run in four batches. Such departmental refresher courses help in improving technical know-hows, raising skills and professionalism among officials, he added.

DySP Nihar Ranjan, Nodal Officer and other officials of Photo section were also present on the occasion.