CB nabs impostor in over Rs 10 lakh job scam

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch, Jammu on Monday succeeded in arresting a fraudster involved in a job scam of over Rs 10 lakh.

According to reports, the fraudster is involved in case vide FIR No 8/17 under Sections 419, 420 and 406 RPC of Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu.

A team of Crime Branch, Jammu arrested accused Showkat Ahmad Lone alias Dr Faizan Shah alias Basit Shah, son of Mohammad Ramzan Lone, resident of Batwina, Tehsil Lar, District Ganderbal from Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The accused had impersonated as Dr Faizan Shah and duped the complainant after inducing him that he (accused) enjoyed close relations in the high corridors of power and hence can arrange government jobs for his kin and accordingly took an amount of Rs 10.57 lakh.

The allegations against the accused were prima facie substantiated during the Preliminary Enquiry and the instant case was registered. During investigation the involvement of the accused in the case was made out but the accused went underground.

The accused kept on changing his names as well as hideouts. Finally, he was arrested from Mangaluru, Karnataka and further investigation of the case is going on.

Besides, the accused has also impersonated as Director (WHO) World Health Organization and a separate case FIR No 56/19 has been lodged in this regard against the accused in Police Station Barkhe, Mangaluru, Karnataka.