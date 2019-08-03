CB hands over minor abducted girl to parents

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch, Jammu, which had recently recovered the abducted minor girl from Delhi besides arresting the accused involved in the abduction handed over the girl to her parents by the order of Court of Sub-Judge Mobile Magistrate (Electricity) Jammu on Friday.

The aforesaid minor girl aged about 17 years, belonging to Katra area of District Reasi was abducted by accused Naimudin Ansari, age 28 years, son of Sahabudin Ansari, resident of Ganeshpur, Baisakhawa West Champaran, Sikta, Bihar.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No 151/18 under Sections 363 and 109 was registered at Police Station Katra and the same was later taken over by the Crime Branch, Jammu. Investigation in the matter is going on.