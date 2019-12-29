CB charge-sheets revenue officials, beneficiaries for duping purchasers of land

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu on Saturday charge-sheeted revenue officials and accused beneficiaries for duping innocent purchasers of land.

Crime Branch Jammu produced a charge-sheet against revenue officials namely Subash Singh Chib, son of Suram Singh, resident of Lale Da Bagh, Barnai Jammu, the then Tehsildar Jammu; Rajinder Kumar, son of Bihari Lal, resident of H No 97, Patta Paloura Jammu, the then Patwari Halqa Raipur Domana for preparing fake revenue documents with a criminal conspiracy hatched in connivance with other co-accused beneficiaries namely Jeevan Singh, son of Chatter Singh, resident of H No 162, Sector 1, EWS Colony Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu; Kulbir Singh, son of Gian Chand, resident of Raipur Domana, Jammu (now deceased) in case vide FIR No 36/17 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B/RPC, 5(2) PC Act at Police Station, Crime Branch, Jammu.

On basis of fake documents, a sale-deed was executed in favour of aggrieved Parchet Singh, son of Ram Lal and others, resident of District Ramban with respect to land measuring 2 Kanals 18 Marlas, falling under Khasra No 1409 in village Raipur Domana in year 2011, after revenue papers were issued in the name of Kulbir Singh, grandson of Bhagwanti Devi.

Detailed investigation, conducted in the case, established that Kulbir Singh had already sold out his entire allotted share of 11 Kanals in Khasra No 1409 prior to year 2002 and there was no share left in their favour in aforesaid allotted land. Out of this sold land, 3 kanals of land was purchased by one Shubnam Nigar in 1997 and not only a proper mutation was attested in his favour but Girdwari entries were also on his name.

Later, he sold this land to Nek Mohd and Jan Mohammad and one Ghulam Rasool in year 2008 on proper revenue documents but accused Jeevan Singh and Kulbir Singh in connivance with aforesaid Revenue officials managed fake revenue papers on basis of these documents and sold the same land again to Parchet Singh and others in year 2011, thereby causing wrongful loss to Parchat Singh and others and wrongful gain to themselves. The charge-sheet was produced in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Jammu on December 28, 2019.